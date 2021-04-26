Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $23.34 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 2.0% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $23,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.27.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.45. The company had a trading volume of 26,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $95.14. The firm has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

