Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,019,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,813,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ MODV remained flat at $$142.84 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,827. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.93. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $184.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

