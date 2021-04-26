Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,160 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. UFP Industries makes up approximately 0.6% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of UFP Industries worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI traded up $2.16 on Monday, hitting $83.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

