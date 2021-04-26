Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.29.

HTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of HTH traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $216,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hilltop by 437.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $907,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $1,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

