Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $11.08 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 5.5% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.23.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $150.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

