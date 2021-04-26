HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.40). HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 28.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HFC opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.