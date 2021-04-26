Homeros Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Homeros has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $33.08 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00064087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00747717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00093826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.11 or 0.07375547 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

