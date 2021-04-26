Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $297.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to announce $297.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $356.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.92 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. 5,647,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,819,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $18.44.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.