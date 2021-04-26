Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,136,000 after purchasing an additional 643,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,378,000 after acquiring an additional 463,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.