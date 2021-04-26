Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $129.81

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.81 and last traded at $129.81, with a volume of 476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. The company has a market cap of $782.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.53.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $574.66 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOV. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 715.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 87,735 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $6,545,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

