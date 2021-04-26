Howmet Aerospace (HWM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM):

4/20/2021 – Howmet Aerospace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

4/8/2021 – Howmet Aerospace was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

4/7/2021 – Howmet Aerospace had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Howmet Aerospace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

3/24/2021 – Howmet Aerospace had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Howmet Aerospace had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,040 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,052 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after buying an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,322,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

