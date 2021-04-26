HSBC Lowers Braskem (NYSE:BAK) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BAK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Braskem has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Braskem alerts:

Shares of BAK opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.36. Braskem has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braskem will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Braskem by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 21.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.