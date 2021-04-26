Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

