IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 100.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 41.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $213.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.73. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $172.66 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

