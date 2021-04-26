IBM Retirement Fund Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

