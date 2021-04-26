IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.89.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $718.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $673.35 and its 200 day moving average is $713.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

