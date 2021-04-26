IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $327,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $868,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 874.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $875.53 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $492.00 and a one year high of $893.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.72, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $750.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $756.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

