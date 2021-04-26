ICON Public (ICLR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ICON Public to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR opened at $217.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $145.11 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICLR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.27.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.