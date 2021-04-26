Ideaology Hits Market Cap of $4.01 Million (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Ideaology has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ideaology has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $594,913.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00064951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00062206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.39 or 0.00723700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00094246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.80 or 0.07743098 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,385,036 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

