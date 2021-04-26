IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $19.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $655.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

