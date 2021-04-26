Idle Trading 26.2% Lower This Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $9.96 or 0.00019086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idle has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $13.16 million and approximately $325,390.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00060490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00266320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $539.56 or 0.01034310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00655260 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00023396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,238.25 or 1.00137536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

