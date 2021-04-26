IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 6,844 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $55.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.