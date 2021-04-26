IFG Advisors LLC Sells 755 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.91 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

