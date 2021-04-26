Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.