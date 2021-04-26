Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $13.63 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 150.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,031 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 237,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,990,828. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

