Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.67 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 150.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $336.65. 18,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.84. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.97 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

