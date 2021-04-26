Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 75,000 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.42. 34,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,009. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.31 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.82.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. Splunk’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.06.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

