Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 102.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,156 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $53.23. 68,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,035,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

