Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,328,700 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,328,700 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $24,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM remained flat at $$54.63 during trading hours on Monday. 791,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,664,996. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.