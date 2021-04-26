Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $4.68 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 56,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,713,645.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

EW stock traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $95.82. 36,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,068. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

