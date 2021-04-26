Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprout Social by 65.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 81,426 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sprout Social by 16,277.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 137,869 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 243.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 29,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $3.35 on Monday, hitting $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,361. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.56. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,261 shares of company stock worth $12,795,073 over the last quarter.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

