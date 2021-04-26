IMS Capital Management Buys Shares of 5,446 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.19.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $188.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

