IMS Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

IMS Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management owned 0.25% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFTY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 207,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,922,000.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

