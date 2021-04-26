IMS Capital Management Has $4.99 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

IMS Capital Management trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

JPST opened at $50.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78.

