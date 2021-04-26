IMS Capital Management Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $729.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $672.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $700.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,464.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.