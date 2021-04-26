IMS Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,150 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CSX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $103.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

