IMS Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IMS Capital Management trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of V opened at $230.00 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $231.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

