Industrial Alliance Securities Lowers Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) to Hold

Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SUUIF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.21.

SUUIF stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

