Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $24.54 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.