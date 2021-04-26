Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires Shares of 4,645 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after acquiring an additional 300,839 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,516,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,338,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $67.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $201,903. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

