Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $148,542,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,891,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,627,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,627,000 after acquiring an additional 922,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 179.0% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,318,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 845,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $45.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

