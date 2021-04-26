Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $610,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMO opened at $488.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.34 and its 200-day moving average is $475.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $320.24 and a one year high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

