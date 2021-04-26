Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $153.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.61. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

