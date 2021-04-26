Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,374 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VTR stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.