Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 290 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $66.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

