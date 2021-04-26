Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 594.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $46.61 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

