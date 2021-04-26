Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.12

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.12 and last traded at C$10.10, with a volume of 33522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$328.22 million and a P/E ratio of 16.28.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.