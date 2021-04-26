Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Receives $161.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.27. The company had a trading volume of 196,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,691. Inphi has a 52 week low of $91.07 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inphi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,992,000 after acquiring an additional 181,264 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Inphi by 8,913.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,263,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,686,000 after buying an additional 1,249,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Inphi by 449.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,109,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,067,000 after buying an additional 907,553 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Inphi by 926.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after buying an additional 806,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,677,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.