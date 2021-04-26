Insider Buying: AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Buys $31,850.00 in Stock

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OTCMKTS AMPG opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

About AmpliTech Group

Amplitech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains.

