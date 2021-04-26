Insider Buying: BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT) Director Acquires 82,750 Shares of Stock

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT) Director William Williams bought 82,750 shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.14 per share, with a total value of C$342,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$620,211.29.

Shares of CVE:BCT opened at C$4.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.56 and a 1-year high of C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.30.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

